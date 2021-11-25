Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) versus Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Head-To-Head Review

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Absolute Software and Amadeus IT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Amadeus IT Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and Amadeus IT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Amadeus IT Group $2.48 billion 12.21 -$714.39 million ($0.73) -92.17

Absolute Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amadeus IT Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amadeus IT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Amadeus IT Group -11.62% -4.73% -1.50%

Summary

Absolute Software beats Amadeus IT Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers. The company was founded on October 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.