ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $561.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 458,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.