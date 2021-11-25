Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Achain has a market cap of $8.35 million and $1.58 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.09 or 0.00360405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

