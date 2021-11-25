Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 9,681,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

