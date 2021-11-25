Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 24.2% Higher This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,221.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.37 or 0.07632944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00380890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.03 or 0.01046970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00087076 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00421117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00450968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00271942 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

