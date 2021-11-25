Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,002.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $5,002.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

