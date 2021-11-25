Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $668.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.58 and a 200-day moving average of $602.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

