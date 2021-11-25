Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

