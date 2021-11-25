aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295.74 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, aelf has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $295.74 million and approximately $39.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00355576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

