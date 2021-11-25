Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.49. Air China shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Air China Limited will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

