Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.72 and its 200-day moving average is $286.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

