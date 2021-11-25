Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIRS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

