Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Alaska Air Group worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after acquiring an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

