Aleph.im Hits Market Cap of $106.29 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $106.29 million and $2.46 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,305,540 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

