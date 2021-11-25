Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Alerus Financial worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.