Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $11.48 billion and approximately $424.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00208625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00737470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,720,541,792 coins and its circulating supply is 6,261,796,364 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

