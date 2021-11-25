Algorand (ALGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $424.34 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $11.48 billion and approximately $424.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00208625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00737470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,720,541,792 coins and its circulating supply is 6,261,796,364 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.