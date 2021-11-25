Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.87

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.87 and traded as high as C$48.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 31,817 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total transaction of C$1,136,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at C$761,520,300.30. Also, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,584,147.20.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

