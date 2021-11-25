Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$58.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$48.16. 682,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,279. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$51.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.