ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits One Day Volume of $2.98 Million

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 307% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $382,119.42 and $2.98 million worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 480,938,018 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

