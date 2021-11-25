AllianceBlock Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $185.75 million and $4.44 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.