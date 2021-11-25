Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

