AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $201,866.41 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $201,866.41 and approximately $132.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

