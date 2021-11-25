ALLY (ALY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $8.69 million and $35,891.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

