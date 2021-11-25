Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $188.80 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.97 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

