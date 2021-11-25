Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $25,604.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,571.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.46 or 0.01066164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00273552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029239 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

