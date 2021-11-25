Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

