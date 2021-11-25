Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

