Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $89,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average of $288.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

