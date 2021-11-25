Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.