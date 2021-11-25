Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.