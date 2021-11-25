Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,934.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,859.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,705.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.