Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,934.35. 823,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,859.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,705.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

