Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,850.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,668.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.