Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 200.40 ($2.62). Approximately 333,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,034,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.20 ($2.64).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.39. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,004.00.

In other news, insider Victoria Hull bought 78,431 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £199,999.05 ($261,300.04). Also, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca bought 2,002 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,823.82 ($4,995.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,394 shares of company stock valued at $22,380,498.

About Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

