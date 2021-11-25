alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.43

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.43 ($22.08) and last traded at €19.50 ($22.16), with a volume of 1004092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.39 ($22.03).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.13).

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

