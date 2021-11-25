Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,409.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,403.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.