Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 501.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,409.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,403.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

