Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amedisys worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

