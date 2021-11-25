Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.16% of Amerant Bancorp worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

