American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 401,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 72.98% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

