American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

