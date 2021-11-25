American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 154,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

