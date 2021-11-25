American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $41.15 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.