Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of Ameris Bancorp worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

