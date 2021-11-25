Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

