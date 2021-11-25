Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $13,812.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00090406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

