Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,560. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42.

