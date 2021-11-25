Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,453,313 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.53 million and a PE ratio of -18.50.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

