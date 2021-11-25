Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.44. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of BMO opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $112.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

